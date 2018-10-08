Death Notices for Oct. 9, 2018

Mr. Harper, 74, died Thursday.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Strawther and White Funeral Home at 150 N. Blakemore Ave. in Gallatin and Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. at Ward School Preservation Association at 113 Hall St. in Hartsville. Funeral services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Ward School Preservation Association.

Charles Wesley Miller

Mr. Miller, 83, died Sept. 3 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Friday from 8-9 a.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life service will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Nashville National Cemetery at 1420 Gallatin Pike S. in Madison. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Knights of Columbus Council.

Dorothy Eileen Roney

Mrs. Roney, 75, of Gallatin, died Friday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 pm and Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.