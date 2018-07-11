School News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Paige Hamilton, of Mt. Juliet, was recognized as an outstanding sophomore at the recent Order of Omega banquet at the University of Alabama.

Hamilton is a member of the Phi Mu organization.

Order of Omega is a leadership honor society for members of fraternity and sorority organizations. Order of Omega recognizes juniors and seniors who have exemplified high standards in the areas of scholarship, leadership and involvement within their respective organizations, the campus and the community.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. The university is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Davis graduates from Florida Gulf Coast University

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Davis, of Gallatin, recently graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University with a bachelor’s degree from the U.A. Whitaker College of Engineering.

Florida Gulf Coast University is dedicated to providing a student-centered learning environment that offers the highest quality educational opportunities for the development of the knowledge, insights, competencies and skills necessary for success in life and work. For more information call 888-889-1095 or visit fgcu.edu.

Shores completes Ned Ray McWherter Institute

MARTIN – Ashley Shores, of Lebanon, completed a curriculum of personal and professional development courses through the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Ned Ray McWherter Institute.

The institute provides select undergraduate students with professional presentation training, networking opportunities and both domestic and international travel experiences.

Shores majored in communications and will receive her bachelor’s degree from UT Martin during commencement exercises May 5.

UT Martin chancellor Keith Carver and Jerald Ogg, one of six institute faculty mentors, recently presented the honor to Shores.

Wilson County students recognized at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 11,347 students, including several from Wilson County, enrolled during the spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.

The University of Alabama dean and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Students from Wilson County named to the dean’s list include William David Bright, of Hermitage; Emily T. Brown, of Lascassas; Camry T. Gregory, of Lebanon; Paola Carolina Araque, of Mt. Juliet; Hunter W. Bankston of Mt. Juliet; Abigail C. Mack, of Mt. Juliet; and Kieran F. Altenbern, of Old Hickory.

Students from Wilson County named to the president’s list include Yvonne F. Russell, of Hermitage; Rachael A. Gracyalny, of Lebanon; Samuel Grant Shallenberger, of Lebanon; Brianna M. Kasper of Mt. Juliet; Ashley Nicole Wall, of Mt. Juliet; Kassidy Brianne McGhee, of Mt. Juliet; Hallie Elizabeth Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Logan Matthew Brooks, of Old Hickory; and Anna Elizabeth Reding, of Old Hickory.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to provide a premier undergraduate and graduate education. The University of Alabama is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Vol State’s Houghton tops in Microsoft Word

Volunteer State Community College graduate Jordyn Houghton, of Mt. Juliet, was recently notified she ranked fourth in Tennessee on the Microsoft Office Specialist exam in Word in the 13-22 age bracket.

The International Data Corp. said Microsoft Office skills rank third as the top skills for which employers are looking.

“I knew I passed, but I had no idea that I had done that well. I didn’t even know this test was an option until it was given to me as the final exam for a computer class I was taking,” said Houghton. “I had a lot of experience with Word, so the classes were kind of like a review for me … students need to know that this is an option. It’s free, and it’s something great to add on to your resume.”

“A lot of people in job interviews will say that they’re proficient in Microsoft Office, and that’s pretty subjective. But to say that you are Microsoft certified, that’s taking it to another level – its confirmation from Microsoft,” said Lisa Borre, Vol State assistant director of advising and testing.

The Vol State Testing Center offers several other free tests for students, faculty and staff such as career and personality assessments, CLEP and others. For more information about Vol State testing, visit volstate.edu/testing.

Two Mt. Juliet students receive degrees from University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio – A record 1,510 students, including two from Mt. Juliet, received undergraduate degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring commencement ceremony May 6 in University of Dayton Arena.

Jordan Lee and Christine Wehby, both of Mt. Juliet, received degrees.

The University of Dayton is a top-tier national Catholic research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, it focuses on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.

–Staff Reports