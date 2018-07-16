Papers of Martin Van Buren project makes 634 documents available online

The documents, which encompass the period of January 1825-March 1829, witnessed the conclusion of Van Buren’s career in the U.S. Senate, his brief gubernatorial tenure in New York and his appointment as Andrew Jackson’s secretary of state. Other topics of interest included New York politics, Southern politics and the formation of the Jacksonian Democratic Party.

“Since the project officially began in February 2016, the publication of this first series of documents has been a major goal,” said Mark Cheathem, project director and history professor at Cumberland University. “This accomplishment represents thousands of hours of work by staff, volunteers and, most importantly, Cumberland University students.”

The digital version of the Van Buren papers will make accessible about 13,000 documents that belonged to the eighth president. The documents may be found at vanburenpapers.org.

The Papers of Martin Van Buren project is sponsored by Cumberland University and the National Historical Publications and Records Commission and is produced in partnership with the University of Virginia.