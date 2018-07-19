Dye receives Civic League scholarship

Marian is a 2018 graduate of Lebanon High School and was on the honor roll throughout middle school and high school. She was accepted to attend Tennessee State University, where she plans to major in nursing. She is a person of quiet demeanor and is always respectful to others. She is an alumnus of the Wilson County Civic League tutoring program, which made her eligible for the Leslyne Watkins Scholarship.

The scholarship serves to provide continued incentive and encouragement to students in the program. The tutoring program, serving kindergarten through sixth graders, builds a solid foundation for educational success. Watkins founded the program in 1994.