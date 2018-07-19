School News

WHEATON, Ill. – Wheaton College student Emily Paddon, of Mt. Juliet, performed in “Confessions,” the annual spring dance show presented by Zoe’s Feet Dance Ministry.

Zoe’s Feet is a Wheaton College ministry for dancers to use dance as worship and to the use their gifts to minister to others through dance.

Wheaton College is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

Several Wilson County students named to dean’s list at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE – Austin Peay State University recognized several Wilson County students among more than 2,100 students named to the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring semester.

Wilson County students who made the dean’s list included Lars Anderson, of Lebanon; Simone Anthony, of Mt. Juliet; Akira Bloodworth, of Hermitage; Sara Butner, of Mt Juliet; Justin Cook, of Hermitage; Andriea Crook, of Hermitage; Pauleshia Davis, of Lebanon; Valerie Denney, of Lebanon; Kaelyn Desmarais, of Mt. Juliet; Victoria Fowler, of Hermitage; Charles Ftacek, of Hermitage; Brooke Hicks, of Mt. Juliet; Elizabeth Hinton, of Mt Juliet; Tiara Kinkacha, of Mt. Juliet; Delaney McCorkle, of Lebanon; Mary Palmer, of Mt. Juliet; Cole Perry, of Old Hickory; David Pruitt, of Old Hickory; Sean Reding, of Old Hickory; Logan Reed, of Lebanon; Olivia Reese, of Lascassas; Nicolas Screnock, of Lebanon; Tracy St. Charles, of Hermitage; Michael Taylor, of Hermitage; Amalia Wills, of Old Hickory; Melaku Kebede, of Mt. Juliet; and Kristina Whitmore, of Hermitage;

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or greater.

Aebig named to SUNY Potsdam president’s list

POTSDAM, N.Y. – Allan Aebig, of Hermitage, was recently named to the president’s list at the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Aebig, whose major is music education, was among 855 SUNY Potsdam students who were honored for academic excellence in the Spring 2018 semester. College president Kristin G. Esterberg recognized the students for earning top marks.

To achieve the honor inclusion on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically graded semester hours with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Founded in 1816, the State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges – and the oldest institution within SUNY. Currently in its third century, SUNY Potsdam is distinguished by a legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence. The college currently enrolls about 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students. Home to the world-renowned Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam is known for its liberal arts and sciences core, distinction in teacher training and culture of creativity. To learn more, visit potsdam.edu.

Wilson County students named to UT Martin chancellor’s honor roll

MARTIN – The academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin were honored recently with publication of the spring chancellor’s honor rolls.

To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at the University of Tennessee at Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors for 3.2 through 3.49, high honors for 3.5 through 3.79 or highest honors for 3.8 through 4.0.

Lebanon students who made the chancellor’s honor roll included Colton D. Dowell, honors; Amber B. Graves, high honors; Ashleigh G. Hester, high honors; Shelby S. Jacobs-Johnston, high honors; William D. Myers, high honors; Marcie C. O’Neal, honors; Kailey H. Orrand-Hill, highest honors; Kristen D. Rice, highest honors; Ashley K. Shores, high honors; and Daniel E. Smith, highest honors.

Mt. Juliet students who made the chancellor’s honor roll included Joseph P. Baltz, honors; Loren S. Campbell, highest honors; Matthew K. Gunn, honors; Tyler J. Hayzlett, high honors; Hunter L. Palmer, highest honors; Kevin A. Robertson, highest honors; Kendall A. Spray, highest honors; Savannah R. Stanley, high honors; Erin A. Walsh, highest honors; and Hayley A. Wolfe, high honors.

Michael P. Singer, of Hermitage, also made the chancellor’s honor roll with high honors.

The University of Tennessee at Martin is a comprehensive public university that maintains a reputation for its high-quality undergraduate programs, campus and professors.

Hayle graduates from UMass Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. – Austin Hayle, of Mt. Juliet, was among the largest graduating class in UMass Lowell’s history.

Hayle received a bachelor’s degree in information technology.

The university held two commencement ceremonies May 19 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell for the class of 2018, 4,358 strong. The record number of graduates for the 11th consecutive year is the result of UMass Lowell’s 57 percent increase in enrollment since 2007 and climbing student success rates.

Both ceremonies were presided over by UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney, who is a two-time UMass Lowell graduate. The commencement addresses were delivered by awardwinning author and historian Jon Meacham, whose latest book, “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels,” debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, who has represented Massachusetts’ 3rd District, which includes the university, for more than a decade and received a Chancellor’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Meacham was presented with an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

UMass Lowell is a national research university located on a high-energy campus in the heart of a global community. The university offers its more than 18,000 students bachelor, master’s and doctoral degrees in business, education, engineering, fine arts, health, humanities, sciences and social sciences. UMass Lowell delivers high-quality educational programs, vigorous hands-on learning and personal attention from leading faculty and staff, all of which prepare graduates to be ready for work, for life and for all the world offers. For more information, visit uml.edu

Lebanon student wins Tennessee AP awards

MARTIN – Five students, including one from Lebanon, from the staff of WUTM 90.3 “The Hawk” – the University of Tennessee at Martin’s student-run radio station – placed in the 2017 Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors College Contest, announced April 28 in Nashville.

Ashley Shores, of Lebanon, earned first-place honors in both the radio newscast and radio reporter categories. The judges called her a “strong host” with a “polished delivery.”

John Thorton, of Atoka, and co-host Jordan Taylor, of Medon, took first place in the radio sports program category for their coverage of UT Martin football vs. Ole Miss. Contest judges praised their work and said “the sports coverage sounded exciting, and the announcers made it easy to follow the game.”

Shane Wofford, of Trenton, won second place in both the radio newscast and radio reporter categories, and Natalie King, a 2017 graduate from Paducah, took home second place for radio investigative or in-depth reporting. Julia Ewoldt, of Savannah, also won second place in the television feature story competition.

Shores and Ewoldt both received bachelor’s degrees in communications May 5 during UT Martin’s spring commencement exercises.

–Staff Reports