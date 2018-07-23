Cumberland holds summer leadership program

The program represented some of the brightest students from Lebanon High School, Mt. Juliet High School, Wilson Central High School, Watertown High School, Page High School, Middle Tennessee Christian High School and several homeschool students.

“The students had the ability to realize their full leadership potential, identify and address the challenges we face locally and be more fully committed to community involvement,” said Michael Ayalon, coordinator for the Cumberland University Summer Leadership Institute. “They also had a hands-on service-learning component at Habitat for Humanity to help build the first two-story Habitat houses in Wilson County.”

For four days and three nights, the students lived in the residence halls on campus, ate in the dining hall and participated in activities and service-learning experiences with other Tennessee high school students.

“The feedback we received from the students was extremely high,” said Ayalon. “They had unique opportunities that are not usually available for most high school students, such as spending one hour learning leadership and effective decision making from the president of Cumberland University, Dr. Paul Stumb. They also had one hour with the executive director of enrollment services, Eddie Lovin, who explained to them how to get the most scholarship dollars toward their education and get the best experience from their college of choice. Clearly, not only did they learn a great deal, give back to their community and create lifetime friendships in the process, but they also had a ton of fun. It was evident from all of their recommendations to their friends on social media for next summer at Cumberland.”