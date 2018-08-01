Southside students honored for exceptional academic success

They were recognized at a May 7 ceremony at Belmont University.

Duke TIP’s seventh-grade talent search identifies students across the U.S. who have scored at or above the 95th percentile on a grade-level standardized test. As part of the program, the academically talented students take above-level college-entrance exams to learn more about their abilities. Duke TIP then holds annual recognition ceremonies to honor the seventh graders who scored the highest on the ACT or SAT exams.

“We are extremely proud to recognize our remarkably talented students who have demonstrated key aspects of their academic potential by achieving scores on the ACT or SAT commensurate with half of all college-bound high school seniors,” said Shawna Young, executive director of Duke TIP. “As an alum of our seventh-grade talent search, I still remember how it felt to be recognized by Duke and TIP in seventh grade, as well as my excitement and anxiety at taking the SAT at such a young age. As an organization, we cherish the opportunity to celebrate each of our ceremonies honorees for such an outstanding accomplishment.”

Working with host academic institutions, Duke TIP sponsors 36 ceremonies in 16 states throughout April, May and June. Speakers include university administrators and professors from the host institutions, state and government officials and accomplished former Duke TIP students. For more information on the seventh-grade talent search, as well as Duke TIP’s fourth- through sixth-grade talent search for younger students, visit tip.duke.edu.

The Duke University Talent Identification Program is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving academically talented youth. As a global leader in gifted education, Duke TIP works with students, families and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage and support gifted youth in reaching their highest potential. More than 2.8 million students have benefited from TIP programs and resources since 1980. Duke TIP’s talent identification, academic and research programs now serve as worldwide models for the education of gifted students.