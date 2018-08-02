Students return to school across Wilson County

“It’s our first day of school so of course you’re going to have natural built in excitement. Teachers have been planning all week long, we’re just wanting kids to come in with a great attitude and we’re expecting a great year,” said Elzie D. Patton Elementary School assistant principal Steven Wright.

Travis and Shauna Hoyt dropped off their daughter, Gianna Hoyt, for her first day of kindergarten at Elzie D. Patton Elementary School.

Shauna Hoyt said she was a little sad to drop off her daughter for the first day of school, but Gianna jumped with excitement. “I’m excited,” Gianna said, “I’m excited for everything.”

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson, said “Overall, our principals said that this was the most successful start they can remember. There were some minor traffic delays at West Wilson, which have been addressed by a new traffic plan that was disseminated this afternoon. We’re thrilled by how smoothly things went and how quickly our staff responded at West Wilson Middle School to get the problem resolved.”