Cumberland names Lawrence as vice president for advancement

Cumberland president Paul Stumb said Lawrence displays a true devotion to learning and leadership and brings valuable experience to Cumberland University, including strategic partnership development and relationship management.

“I am very excited that Scott Lawrence, two-time Cumberland alum and former president of the Cumberland University Alumni Association, is joining our team,” Stumb said. “I am confident that as the vice president for advancement, Scott will lead Cumberland into a new era of record-breaking fundraising and alumni participation.”

In Lawrence’s new role, he will be responsible to lead the office of advancement to increase understanding and support of the university in alumni relations and fundraising initiatives.

He said he aims to lead the charge that engages all university stakeholders to share in the vision and future of Cumberland, which directly impacts the student experience and reaches out into local communities.

Lawrence said he’s excited to join Cumberland University and serve his alma mater. He attributes much of his professional and personal growth to his student experience at Cumberland.

“I’m ecstatic to be joining Cumberland University during this unique season of growth and vision,” Lawrence said. “As we approach a major turning point in our university’s story, we are excited to share opportunities with all of our constituents that advance our mission to create a transformational higher education experience.”

Lawrence was born in Texarkana, Texas but grew up in Mt. Juliet. He earned his bachelor of arts in 2008 and his master’s of business administration from the Labry School of Science, Technology and Business in 2011.

He joined Georgia-Pacific in the corrugated packaging division as an account manager in 2011, and prior to accepting the role of vice president for advancement at Cumberland, Lawrence served as commercial director for Custom Packaging, a leader in graphic packaging and displays. He served as president of the Cumberland University Alumni Association from 2015 to 2017 and is a lifetime member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

He is married to Ashley Kemp Lawrence, also a Cumberland alumnus, and they have two children, Hardin and Carolina.