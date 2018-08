The $1,000 scholarship recipients were Savannah West and Eleonor Atnip, both from DeKalb County High School. The $500 scholarship recipients were Grace Godowns from DeKalb County High School, Abby Evans from DeKalb County High School, Kennedy Bohr from Mt. Juliet High School, Neel Reeves from Watertown High School, Jasmine Parker from DeKalb County High School and Caitlin Davis from Mt. Juliet High School. Pictured (from left) are Davis, Parker and Reeves.