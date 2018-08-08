Mt. Juliet Christian Academy drama receives Spotlight Awards

The Spotlight Awards is a statewide competition presented by the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and Lipscomb University to encourage high school theater students and inspire educators in the pursuit of excellence in theater. The Spotlight Awards is a branch of the National High School Musical Theater Awards – the Jimmy Awards – and the qualifying best actor and best actress are sent to New York City to compete at the national level. A panel of professional theatrical adjudicators and top performances evaluate high school musicals entered into the program, and winners are recognized on the TPAC stage.

Out of the top Tennessee high schools participating in the program, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy was awarded one of the highest honors of the night when theater director Kimberly Overstreet was awarded best direction for her work as the director, choreographer and music director for the school’s recent production of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Overstreet developed a high-profile program at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy with award-winning theatrical productions, show choir and choral ensembles.

“I am so proud of the cast and crew for their hard work and the dedication they have shown this year to the program. This award would not have been possible without them,” Overstreet said.

MJCA received additional Spotlight Award wins for best costume design; standout dramatic actress went to junior Abigail Wilson for her role as Kathy Selden in “Singin’ in the Rain;” all-star cast honors went to Wilson and sophomore Olivia McMurtry; and all-star crew honors went to “Singin’ in the Rain” assistant technical director Kensela Rose and stage manager Markie Scott, both juniors at Mt. Juliet Christian.

“Singin’ in the Rain” also received top five nominations in additional categories, including best overall design, best choreography, best overall tech, standout dramatic actor senior Braeden Mahabir, standout comedic actress McMurtry and standout comedic actor junior Mason Tabor.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy is at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road.