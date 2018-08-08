Old Hickory teacher awarded national fellowship

Michele Giacobbi was one of 52 people awarded a fellowship this year. James Madison Fellowships support further study of American history by college graduates who aspire to become teachers of American history, American government, social studies in the nation’s secondary schools, as well as by experienced secondary school teachers of the same subjects.

Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” the fellowship will fund up to $24,000 of Giacobbi’s course of study toward a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United State Constitution.

Giacobbi was selected for a James Madison Fellowship in competition with applicants from Tennessee. Additional fellowships were awarded in each of the states. The fellowship – funded by income from a trust fund in the Treasury of United States and from additional private gifts, corporate contributions and foundation grants – requires its recipient to teach American history or social studies in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support.

The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government and thus to expose the nation’s secondary school students to accurate knowledge of the nation’s constitutional heritage.

The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation was founded by an act of Congress in 1986. For more information, visit the website at jamesmadison.gov.