School News

NASHVILLE – Several Wilson County students were named to the Trevecca Nazarene University spring dean’s list for traditional undergraduate students.

Wilson County students who were named to the dean’s list included Emily Bentley, of Mt. Juliet; Taylor Berryman, of Mt. Juliet; Benjamin Borck, of Lebanon; Megan Branham, of Old Hickory; Sonia Castro, of Hermitage; Jian Coronel, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Covington, of Hermitage; Tishara Davis, of Lebanon; Grace Dender, of Hermitage; Julianna Dye, of Old Hickory; Chase Earles, of Old Hickory; Madison Graves, of Mt. Juliet; Sofia Guerrero, of Hermitage; Alex Houser, of Mt. Juliet; Morgan Houser, of Mt. Juliet; Charles Layne, of Hermitage; Marileigh Mabry, of Old Hickory; Daniel Magee, of Hermitage; Josiah Magee, of Hermitage; Laura McDermott, of Mt. Juliet; Dina McKenna, of Mt. Juliet; Zachary McMahel, of Mt. Juliet; Carlynn Miller, of Mt. Juliet; Cory Miller, of Mt. Juliet; Lenora Miller, of Lebanon; Marlee Okken, of Lebanon; Jessica Perkins, of Mt. Juliet; Morgan Powell, of Lebanon; Carlie Ray, of Hermitage; Maria Robles, of Hermitage; Brianna Salyer, of Lebanon; Jeffrey Salyers, of Hermitage; Edson Sanchez, of Hermitage; Paulina Silverio, of Hermitage; Micah Smart, of Lebanon; Joshua Snyder, of Mt. Juliet; Rebecca Sweeney, of Hermitage; Taylor Todd, of Lebanon; Tana Whited, of Lebanon; Jacob Williams, of Lebanon; and Alexandra Ziemann of Mt. Juliet.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and attain a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.

Wilson County students graduate from Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. – Nine Wilson County students were among the more than 800 graduates who received diplomas May 5 at Harding University’s commencement exercises.

Rebecca Batchelor, of Hermitage, received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish. Brian Buckner, of Mt. Juliet received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting. Katelynn Farmer, of Lascassas, received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Abby Loring, of Lebanon, received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. Sydney Mann, of Mt. Juliet, received a bachelor’s degree in drama and speech. Emilie Shannon, of Mt. Juliet, received a bachelor’s degree in Bible and ministry. Jordan Turney, of Auburntown, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in management information systems. Mikayla Winland, of Lebanon, received a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Charles Winn, of Lebanon, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in professional sales.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and the Honors College.

University president Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates.

Wilson named to Troy University provost’s list

TROY, Ala. – Saragrace Wilson, of Lebanon, was named to the provost’s list at Troy University for the spring semester.

The provost’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade-point average of at least 3.65.

Sloan receives Gilman scholarship from UT to study, intern abroad

Scott Sloan, of Lebanon and a University of Tennessee senior in social work, participated recently in a service-learning project in Ghana as part of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program.

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program supports American undergraduate students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad. Since 2001, it enabled more than 25,000 students to engage in educational experiences around the world.

Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward international study or internship program costs with additional funding available for the study of a crucial language overseas.

“This scholarship is very important, especially at UT, given how many of our students are Pell-grant eligible,” said Karen Richters, Gilman advisor at the University of Tennessee.

Richters said the university has seen a growing number of students receive Gilman scholarships through the years. The number of applicants for the upcoming school year increased, and three students received funding for fall trips. Spring recipients will be announced in November and summer recipients in April.

“The financial aid office sends an email on our behalf to all Pell grant–eligible students about this scholarship opportunity and our Gilman workshops, which we hold several times a semester,” Richters said. “Held in collaboration with the Writing Center, our workshops cover ways in which students can make their essays and applications more competitive. I think these wonderful cross-campus collaborations have benefited students in many ways.”

Lebanon student graduates from Park University

PARKVILLE, Mo. – Park University’s Holloman Air Force Base campus in New Mexico announced a Lebanon student was among its graduates.

The university had five students eligible – four students received a bachelor’s degree, and one student received a bachelor’s degree and an associate’s degree.

Eric. K. Jacob, of Lebanon, earned his bachelor’s degree in social psychology.

