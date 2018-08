Wilson County students make Cumberland University dean’s list

Lebanon students who made the dean’s list included Tanner Adams, Hannah Anderson, Caitlyn Bailey, Hailey Barrett, Hope Beard, Jeremiah Bender, Keshia Binion, Brooke Bishop, Taylor Blankenship, Monica Bolen, Rebekah Brandon, Justin Brown, Chase Bruce, Mckenzie Bryant, Aleigha Buhler, Rionach Burke, Michael Castro, Trina Clancy, Jacirah Clay, Ashley Cornwell, Justin Dillard, Harmony Filson, Darian Garner, Dakota Grauherr, Ethan Guillot, Jackson Holland, John Holley, Shea Holmes, Melissa Howell, Marshall Jaquis, Cori Johnson, Hailey Justice, Taylor Kees, Seth Kellow, Alexis Kopfler, Hannah Leonard, Emily Lewis, Evan Lomax, Adam Manning, Danielle Manning, Andrew Martin, Shane McCarty, Shelby McClendon, Adam McDonald, Dusty Meador, Courtney Miles, Gabriel Miller, Binh Ngo, Sean Nguyen, Isabelle Osburn, Deborah Patton, Chloe Pickren, Dustin Powell, Nicholas Presley, Maricruz Ramirez, Kaleb Roberts, Haven Rogers, Victoria Siddiqi, Keita Spaulding, Sydnee Steverson, Noah Stewart, Jensen Taylor, Savannah Tomerlin, Huong Tran, James Welch, Jenna White, Meri White, Eliza Widelock, Haylee Wilson, William Wimmer and Caleb Young.

Cody Adams, Rebecca Blom, Charles Booher, Joseph Midgett, David Payne and Kenneth Presley, all of Lebanon, graduated summa cum laude May 5 from Cumberland University. To qualify to graduate summa cum laude, the student must have a 3.90-4.00 grade-point average.

Karlie Odum, of Lebanon, graduated magna cum laude May 5 from Cumberland University. To qualify, Odum’s grade-point average was between 3.75-3.89.

Sarah Rollins and Isaac Steves, both of Lebanon, graduated cum laude May 5 from Cumberland University. To qualify to graduate cum laude, the student’s grade point average must be between 3.50-3.74.

Mt. Juliet students who made the dean’s list included J. Arnold, Marissa Avnaim, Olivia Bailey, Arielle Berry, Timothy Bourgeois, Emma Brown, Brianna Bruce, Mauro Cambronero, Dylan Chambers, Caleb Conley, Brittany Corley, Alexandria Crumpton, Caroline Cummings, Jacob Davis, Austin Downing, Talley Drescher, Reece Gaddes, Hannah Gray, Avery-Ana Green, Delaney Gregory, Sarah Hamilton, Jewell Hayes, Zachary Jones, Haley King-Pond, Bailey Kittle, Lucas Long, Ronald Maniece, Laura McClendon, Kaia McMillian, Rebekah Muncher, Joshua Rial, Bethany Romkee, Kelsey Rumfelt, Michael Smiley, Nina Smith, Sarah Marie Tibbs, My Tran, Connor Underwood, Madeline Vermilye, Brittany Wiseman, Joshua Wiseman, Zachary Wood and Jenny Ann Zhang.

Hannah Berry and Rickie Denson, both of Mt. Juliet, graduated summa cum laude May 5 from Cumberland University. To qualify to graduate summa cum laude, the student must have a 3.90-4.00 grade point average.

Elizabeth Henderson, Haylee Hunter and Olivia Johnson, all of Mt. Juliet, graduated magna cum laude May 5 from Cumberland University. To qualify, the student’s grade point average must be between 3.75-3.89.

Lindy Archie, Paige Derryberry, McKenzie Harden and Kristian Shafer, all of Mt. Juliet, graduated cum laude May 5 from Cumberland University. To qualify to graduate cum laude, the student’s grade point average must be between 3.50-3.74.

Watertown students who made the dean’s list included Daniel Cassetty, Virginia Lea, Sarah Shirley and Tucker Vaught.

Elizabeth Burkeen, an arts major from Old Hickory, was named to the Cumberland University dean’s list for the spring semester. Burkeen also graduated magna cum laude May 5 from Cumberland University. To qualify, Burkeen’s grade-point average was between 3.75-3.89.

The dean’s list honor is reserved for students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on all classes attempted. The list is issued during the fall and spring terms.