Lebanon FFA students win at state FFA leadership camp

More than 200 students, advisors and guests attended what was the first week of the FFA Leadership Training Camp offered to Tennessee FFA members.

To earn a leadership award, members must be active in specialty classes, officer classes, team sports and other camp activities throughout the week. The gold-level leadership award is the highest level awarded. Members of the Lebanon High School chapter who earned the gold leadership award were Hayden Merrell, Jordan Henson, Cara Kough and Emma Hopkins.

Lebanon FFA members competed in several contests including, FFA quiz bowl, FFA quiz contest and a talent show. Members who competed in quiz bowl included Piper Bailey, Emma Hopkins, Aniston Stewart and LaDonna Tanner.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premiere leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, FFA is comprised of 649,355 members in 7,859 chapters in all 50 states. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 FFA members in more than 214 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters and eight collegiate chapters.