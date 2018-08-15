Watertown High School teams fare well in national competitions

The Watertown HOSA public health team attended the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Dallas, where it competed against 54 chartered associations from 50 states, American Samoa, Canada, the District of Columbia and Mexico and placed fourth overall.

Members of the team at various times throughout the year were Brittany Kumpf, Carley Dockins, Tyler Shoemake-Taylor, Sarah Evans, Juliana Upchurch, Kezney Batey and Tawny Ashworth. Batey wasn’t able to attend international conference due to conflicting dates with a previously scheduled church mission trip, so Ashworth stepped in to take her place.

According to Stephanie Weir, Watertown health science instructor and HOSA adviser, the purpose of the competition is to encourage HOSA members to work as a team to plan and teach others in their community about public health initiatives. The event involved a team of two to six members who create an effective, dynamic and creative public health presentation. The presentation educates the public on the annually announced topic.

Weir said the journey started a few years ago when the team worked together to compete in the event with topics that included skin cancer and the Zika virus. This year’s topic was preventing teen dating violence, and the team’s journey included regional competition in January at Volunteer State Community College where it placed first and state competition March 25-28 where it competed against five other regions of Tennessee and finished second. At the regional level, the top five teams are eligible to advance to state, and only the top three teams from each state make it to the international conference. Watertown placed second at state so it joined Smith County High School, which finished third, and Lincoln County High School, which finished first, at the international conference. Watertown was the only Tennessee team in the 14 teams that made it to the second round in its event. The top 10 teams were then recognized on stage.

“I am so very proud of the hard work and dedication they put into making this dream a reality,” Weir said. “They represented Tennessee, Wilson County and Watertown High School very well.”

In addition, seven students from Watertown High School’s FBLA attended the FBLA National Leadership Conference from July 27-July 2 in Baltimore.

Landry Williams, Kent Jones, Amanda Stanley and Hannah Josey represented the state of Tennessee as the first-place winner in the parliamentary procedure team event. Sydney Murrell, Lenora Upchurch and Kassidy Parisher represented Tennessee as first-place winners in the introduction to business presentations with more than 135 other teams and made it to the awards ceremony in ninth place.

While at the conference the Watertown students attended several business-related workshops, sessions with guest speakers and state and regional meetings. The students also had the opportunity to visit and explore Baltimore with its water taxies on the Inner Harbor, the aquarium and historic city of Fells Point.

Ella Williams, Watertown High School’s FBLA adviser, and Jay Williams served as chaperones for the trip.