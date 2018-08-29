Trowbridge receives award from University of Oklahoma

Thirty-four Oklahoma students have received the award since the program began in 1994.

Boren scholarships are named for David L. Boren, Oklahoma’s 13th president and former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator, who helped establish in the U.S. Senate the National Security Education Program. The program focuses on geographic areas, languages and fields of study deemed critical to U.S. national security. The awards provide up to $20,000 in funding to undergraduate students to study abroad.

“It is a special joy to see two more OU students earn the award I established as a U.S. senator,” said Boren. “James and Libby are exceptional students who have made the university proud.”

Trowbridge, of Mt. Juliet, is a junior pursuing degrees in Arabic and international security studies. She holds a 4.0 grade-point average. Currently working within Oklahoma’s Arabic flagship program, she has been a participant in the Arabic Film Club and “Darija,” the Morrocan Dialect Club. Her career goal, after completing her coursework at Oklahoma, is to serve as an intelligence specialist in the U.S. Air Force after also studying at the Qasid Institute for Classical and Modern Standard Arabic in Amman, Jordan.

In addition to maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, Trowbridge earned a certificate in intelligence studies and was named to Oklahoma’s president’s honors roll each semester. She also participated in the intensive University of Texas’ Arabic Summer Institute program in 2017 to achieve fluency in Arabic, as well as an understanding of Arabic culture.

Trowbridge holds leadership positions in several groups, including leading discussions of current political affairs as a moderator for Oklahoma’s informed citizens discussions groups, as well as an Honors College reading group moderator. Additionally, she participates in the Oklahoma Cousins program, helping international students adapt to the U.S. culture and works as an adviser with the New International Student Orientation Experience.

Her public service activities have included serving as the Halaal Chef for Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods in Oklahoma’s housing and food services, where she uses her Arabic language and cultural skills to communicate with customers.

She is the daughter of Mike and Nancy Trowbridge.

Ratcliff, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, is a senior pursuing degrees in international security studies and Arabic and holds a 3.95 grade-point average. With studies currently focused on issues of North African security, he was awarded the Association of Former Intelligence Officers scholarship and the National Military Intelligence Foundation scholarship. He also is a student ambassador for the Social Enterprise NaTakallam, which helps Syrian refugees find employment. His career goal is to work in the U.S. government in the field of foreign affairs after studying at the Arab American Language Institute in Morocco.