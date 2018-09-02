Friendship Christian announces homecoming court

The homecoming court will be presented at 7 p.m., followed by the game against Goodpasture Christian School at 7:30 p.m. at Pirtle Field.

The homecoming parade will take place Friday morning and will depart at 9 from the First Baptist Church parking lot on East Main Street in Lebanon. The parade will travel west through the Lebanon square and continue on West Main Street two miles to Hartmann Drive and continue to Coles Ferry Pike until it arrives back on the Friendship campus.

The homecoming queen is Pryce Jordan Daniels, daughter of John and Karis Crowder, of Lebanon, and granddaughter of Ken Gaskin, of Greenville. The senior attendant is Ellah Ball, daughter of Nathan and Tracie Ball, of Lebanon. The junior attendant is Audrey Cartwright, daughter of Joseph and Jeannette Cartwright, of Mt. Juliet. The sophomore attendant is Samantha Ritter, daughter of Patrick and Kendra Ritter, of Lebanon. The freshman attendant is Aisy Dixner, daughter of Gary and Susan Dixner, of Lebanon.

Breysean Vantrease, son of Jordan Vantrease and grandson of Kevin and Candie Medlin, and Oakley Harper Eskew, daughter of Chris and Michelle Eskew, of Lebanon, will assist in the ceremony.