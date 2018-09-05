Former LAPD detective promoted to Vol State dean

For the last 10 years, he was an assistant professor of criminal justice at Vol State. Brown retired from the Los Angeles Police Department in 2006 after 33 years as an officer and detective. He spent much of that time as an investigator in the juvenile division and retired as officer in charge of the internet crimes against children unit and the sexually exploited child unit.

In his new position, Brown will supervise the several academic departments in the social science and education division, as wide ranging as sports and leisure management, psychology, education, political science, economics and criminal justice.

“I’m going to get input from the faculty about where they would like the division to go,” Brown said. “There are many different programs in the division and that means many challenges and many ideas.”

Brown earned an associate’s degree in police science from Pasadena City College in 1971, and a bachelor’s degree in police science from California State University in Los Angeles in 1972. In 1988, he graduated from the Delinquency Control Institute at the University of Southern California. He earned a master’s degree in negotiation and conflict management from California State University in Dominguez Hills, California and a doctorate from the Ventura College of Law in 2001.

For more information on social science and education at Vol State, visit volstate.edu/socialscience.