School News

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Michael Bobel, of Lebanon, was named to The Citadel’s dean’s list for his academic achievements during the spring semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Four Wilson County students make Belmont summer dean’s list

NASHVILLE – Several students, including four from Wilson County, achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the summer session.

Eligibility for the summer session is based on a minimum nine-hour load during 10 weeks and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Students who made the dean’s list from Wilson County included Elizabeth Chapman, of Mt. Juliet; Brittany Covey, of Mt. Juliet; Hannah Stalnaker, of Lascassas; and Madison Storey, of Old Hickory.

“This achievement indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies,” said Belmont provost Thomas Burns. “It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Henning graduates from West Kentucky Community and Technical College

PADUCAH, Ky. – Taylor Renee Henning, of Lebanon, was one of more than 1,000 candidates for graduation eligible to receive associate degrees, diplomas or certificates from West Kentucky Community and Technical College during the spring semester.

The college recognized more than 250 students who participated in its spring commencement ceremony May 5 at the Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center.

Henning was one of several students to receive an associate in arts degree.

In addition to the candidates for graduation, more than 60 students received nursing pins during the ceremony.

WKCTC students Meagan Truitt and Gavin Posey, both of Paducah, were the student commencement speakers. Matt Snow, the executive director of facilities at Baptist Health Paducah and a WKCTC alum, was the featured speaker.

Wilson County students earn academic awards at Maryville College

Three Maryville College students from Wilson County received awards at the college’s annual academic awards ceremony April 21 on campus.

Danielle O’Brien, a senior philosophy and history double major from Mt. Juliet, received the Verton M. Queener Award for history. The award recognizes outstanding study of American and English history by a junior. O’Brien is a 2015 graduate of Wilson Central High School.

Eddie Small Jr., of Mt. Juliet, was awarded the Neuroscience Award, which is presented to a senior neuroscience major with the best academic performance in neuroscience as judged by classroom performance, overall scholarship and grade-point average. Small is a 2014 graduate of Wilson Central High School.

Jordan McCullough, a senior history major from Lebanon, was named the 2018 Outstanding Senior. One of the most prestigious honors given a student, the Outstanding Senior award recognizes a senior student who was active in a broad range of activities, who most exemplifies the “ideal” Maryville College graduate and who has the potential to be an outstanding alumnus. McCullough, a 2014 graduate of Wilson Central High School, also received the Otto P. Pflanze Prize for Excellence in history.

Two Wilson County students graduate from Roane State

HARRIMAN – Two Wilson County students graduated from Roane State Community College following the previous academic year.

Students from Wilson County who graduated included Christopher James Prybilla, of Mt. Juliet, and George A. Urban, of Old Hickory.

Several Wilson County students named to ETSU dean’s list

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University recently announced the names of students who attained a grade-point average that qualified them for inclusion on the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Catherine T. Black, Misty R. Castro, Hannah R. Gatlin, Leslie N. Johnson, Lindsey N. Kennedy, Bailer G. Luck and Zachary S. Vaden, all of Lebanon; Delaney M. Dunlap, Dana Alexis P. Flores, Andrew A. Fuqua, Autumn B. Glass, Xavier J. Grisham, Elizabeth G. Perrone, Taylor A. Petty, Christopher J. Prybilla, Emma K. Scudder, Jena M. Walsh, Madison D. Zickgraf and Garrett A. Zickgraf, all of Mt. Juliet; and Samuel B. Thomason, of Watertown, were named to the dean’s list at East Tennessee State University.

To receive the honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Wilson County students named to Vol State dean’s list, honor roll

GALLATIN – Several Wilson County students were named to the Volunteer State Community College dean’s list or the dean’s list and honor roll for the spring semester.

To be recognized on the dean’s list and honor roll, students completed a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 grade-point average during the term and accumulated a minimum of 18 overall collegiate-level hours.

Students who made the dean’s list and honor roll included Katherine Barnes, of Mt. Juliet; Marc Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Yanet Campos, of Mt. Juliet; Victor Carrillo Ochoa, of Old Hickory; Zachary Chiarizzio, of Lebanon; Grace Christian, of Mt. Juliet; Harlequine Clay, of Lebanon; Tayla Courage, of Lebanon; Isabell Denton, of Old Hickory; Logan Dheming, of Mt. Juliet; Kaleb Dickerson, of Lebanon; Cody Donovan, of Mt. Juliet; Carissa Drew, of Old Hickory; Chris Edwards, of Alexandria; Michael Fritchman Jr., of Mt. Juliet; Emilie Fuqua, of Mt. Juliet; Laura Guethlein, of Mt. Juliet; Katelynn Hayzlett, of Mt. Juliet; Heather Herman, of Lascassas; Matthew Hopp, of Hermitage; Ryan Kearney, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Kyker, of Old Hickory; Zachary Lawrence, of Lebanon; Hannah Leach, of Alexandria; Rachael Leyhew, of Lebanon; Ella Lyons, of Lebanon; Tyler Marcum, of Old Hickory; Michelle Martin, of Lebanon; Savannah McKinnie, of Lebanon; Callie Minton, of Mt. Juliet; Michael Perry, of Mt. Juliet; Dylan Pinder, of Mt. Juliet; Connor Pruett, of Hermitage; Alayna Reed, of Auburntown; Carol Seeley, of Lebanon; Carley Smith, of Lebanon; Ben Trent, of Lebanon; Anastasia Van Alstyne, of Mt. Juliet; Kaylee Windham, of Old Hickory; Mia Woods, of Old Hickory; and Abigail Youngers, of Mt. Juliet.

The dean’s list recognition is awarded to students who have completed a minimum of 12 collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.75 grade-point average during the term.

Students who made the dean’s list included Becca Adcox, of Mt. Juliet; Braden Benz, of Lebanon; Allison Binns, of Hermitage; Sarah Boening, of Lebanon; Robert Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Abby Carson, of Old Hickory; Kayle Caudill, of Hermitage; Amanda Chavez, of Mt. Juliet; Haley Decker, of Old Hickory; Brooke George, of Watertown; Dennis Hill, of Hermitage; Alan Hilton, of Lebanon; Jennifer Hyatt, of Lebanon; Hannah Johnson, of Old Hickory; Ryan Marshall, of Mt. Juliet; Carson McClure, of Old Hickory; Jamie McHardie, of Mt. Juliet; Rebecca Melton, of Watertown; George Montalvo Valencia, of Hermitage; Shara Potter, of Lebanon; Jacob Self, of Liberty; Drew Siever, of Old Hickory; Ike Smith, of Lebanon; Drew Tompkins, of Old Hickory; Cassie Ward, of Old Hickory; Grace Wheeler, of Old Hickory; Sidney White, of Lebanon; Jessi Williams, of Lebanon; Victoria Wilson, of Old Hickory; Kayla Wood, of Lebanon; and Bryan Young, of Hermitage.

–Staff Reports