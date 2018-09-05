Wilson County Adult Learning Center celebrates graduation

It was a joy-filled night with family, friends and honored guests in attendance as students walked across the stage to receive their graduation equivalency diplomas from Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright.

Guest speaker Jack McCall captured the audience with a story of encouragement and determination, as well as congratulatory messages given by Wilson County legislative delegation members Sen. Mark Pody, Rep. Susan Lynn and Rep. Clark Boyd. Pody recognized Pierce Dodson with a state proclamation certificate for his 23 years of service to adult education in Wilson County.

Alisha Talley received the honor of learner of the year – an award given for her hours of work and determination. Commitment to her education and her encouraging attitude to fellow students were exceptional. Talley said at first she just wanted her diploma to get a better job, but once she passed, it was more than a job.

“I put over 100 percent in learning, and it made me feel good about myself,” She said.

Christopher Bennett was recognized as valedictorian with the top score for 2017-2018 academic year, and Christianne Ashley was named salutatorian.

“The Adult Learning Center wishes to thank everyone who made the 2017-2018 graduation ceremony a success,” Dodson said. “We congratulate all of our students on a job well done. We are so thankful for the opportunity to serve our community and encourage anyone who needs a diploma to call our office at 615-443-8731. We are excited to share our new location at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, and we want to help you take the next step to a brighter future.”