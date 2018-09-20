Vol State announces new president’s ambassadors

The ambassadors represent the college at events, conduct campus tours and help with public relations. Students selected for the president’s ambassadors scholarship program go through a rigorous vetting and interview process. Successful candidates are selected from more than 2,000 eligible students.

To be eligible for the program students must have a cumulative 3.0 grade-point average and have completed at least 12 college-level credit hours at Vol State. The scholarship covers full tuition and fees at the in-state rate, as well as a $300 per semester book stipend. Students selected serve a one-year term.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 100 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing Education and Workforce Development extends the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.