Watertown High School celebrates homecoming

Watertown High School celebrated homecoming Friday night. Pictured (from left) are Miss 11th grade Acelyn Williams, Mr. 11th grade Elijah Williams, senior attendant Breanna Sweckard, escorted by Devin Mathis, Miss WHS Jada Moss, Mr. WHS Heath Price, Miss 12th grade Abby Groce, Mr. 12th grade Tyler Vastola, prince and princess Jackson and Brinley Holcomb, Griffin Creswell who escorted queen Emerson Kelly, Brandon Allison who escorted senior attendant McKenna George, Garrett Vaught who escorted senior attendant Emma Edwards, Mr. 10th grade Christopher Bilbrey and Miss 10th grade Trinity West.