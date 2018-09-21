Local lawmakers announce nearly $5K in grants for libraries

The grants will enable the libraries to buy technology related items requested in their respective proposals for the grant.

“Our libraries serve as a great resource for communities and give people access to technology they might not have,” said Pody, R-Lebanon. “It is important for our libraries to stay up-to-date with technology, and these grants will assist libraries in this charge. I appreciate the libraries’ directors and staff for their work to secure these grants.”

“Investing in our local libraries solidifies our state’s future,” said Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “I have fought for these facilities because they play a vital role in the educational success of our children. Congratulations to our local officials on their successful application, and I look forward to partnering with them to ensure that we are able to provide additional resources that benefit our libraries in the years ahead.”

Libraries that will receive grants include $2,910 to the Cannon County Library System, $892 to the Justin Potter Library, $500 to the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library and $500 to the Smith County Public Library.

“Our local libraries are an important resource for the current and future leaders of our community,” said Boyd, R-Lebanon. “I am pleased that these investments will allow our facilities to upgrade their technology so they can provide innovative tools that better serve our citizens.”

“These investments in the Justin Porter and Smith County Public Libraries are great news for our communities,” said Weaver, R-Lancaster. “They will provide new and exciting resources to our rural libraries, some of which do not currently have access to reliable broadband internet services and other vital technological tools. I am excited for our citizens who depend on these facilities for learning and research opportunities, because I know this important funding will better prepare them for successful futures.”