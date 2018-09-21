Wilson County Schools appoints committee to name new high school

In conjunction with school board policy, Director of Schools Donna Wright appointed 12 people to the naming committee, including a combination of school board members, community leaders, parents and a recent graduate, who once served as a student board member.

The committee members are Zone 1 board member Wayne McNeese, Zone 2 board member Linda Armistead, Lakeview Elementary School principal Tracy Burge, W.A. Wright Elementary School principal Bryan Adams, community member Tommy Hibbitt, former Wilson County Commissioner Terry Muncher, former Commissioner Becky Siever, Mt. Juliet planning director Jennifer Stewart, Parents of Wilson County Schools Facebook group administrator Angela Butler, Mt. Juliet High School Parent-Teacher Organization president Julie Ruesewald, community volunteer Britt Linville and Wilson County High School alumnus Preston George.

School board policy requires all schools be named for:

• the area or community in which the school is located.

• a street, or bordering street, where the school is located.

• a local leader who has made an outstanding contribution to education.

Wilson County Schools officials also seek input from the community. Anyone who has an idea about a potential name for the school may submit it to the school district’s Facebook page on a post to solicit ideas or email ideas to the district via Let’s Talk at wcschools.com. Ideas will be accepted through Sept. 28.