School board plans to rezone some Tuckers Crossroads students

Key to the plan is to possibly transform Tucker’s Crossroads into a kindergarten through fifth-grade school and bus the sixth- through eighth-grade students to Watertown Middle School.

Nothing has been talked about in any official meeting, according to school board member Bill Robinson, who represents Zone 2, which includes the Watertown schools, as well as Tuckers Crossroads School. There can be no move of any population unless approved by the board.

“It was thrown out there,” Robinson said. “The administration brought it up. My question is how they’re going to put more kids in the middle school than is even there now? We used to have three portables. The long-range plan is the spend $25 million to renovate [Watertown Middle School].”

He said the school system does plan to add additional students to Watertown High School.

“Essentially what they’re planning to do is remove students from one school so that it’s not overgrown and move them to another that doesn’t need growth. I just don’t understand how they’re going to unpack one and over pack the other. That will put [Watertown High School] back at the top of the [crowded schools’] list. I will feel this way until someone convinces me otherwise.”

School board chair Larry Tomlinson represents Zone 5, which also includes Tuckers Crossroads School. He was not available for comment.

“I’m not sure who brought the issue up,” said spokesman Jennifer Johnson. “It might have been an offshoot when we were talking about rezoning the new high school [in Mt. Juliet, which is slated to open in August 2020]. If this happens, it will happen at the same time as the Gladeville Middle School in 2019.”

Johnson said the plan is to move the high school students in the Tuckers Crossroads district to Watertown High School, rather than Lebanon High School. That is because Lebanon is at capacity, she said.

“The capacity at [Lebanon High School] is 2,000, and there are 1,921 students now,” she said. “That’s just 79 slots open. That’s another reason we brought up the issue. Watertown High School has the capacity of 822 students. They currently have 572 students.”

Johnson said Watertown is an open-zoned school, but transportation is not available to all of the students. About 50 percent of those who to there already provide their own transportation, she said.

Watertown Middle School has the capacity of 450 students. They currently have 326, she said.

She added the public would have a chance to comment on the issue.

“I think it’s going to be talked about in the November meeting,” she said. “’We’re planning to have a community meeting to talk to the parents at Tuckers Crossroads about it before the meeting.”

The Tuckers Crossroads Parent-Teacher Organization planned a meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria to discuss the issue.