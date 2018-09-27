Community Foundation awards scholarships to Wilson County students

A total of $644,000 will be awarded to students from more than 96 scholarship funds within the Community Foundation.

“The Community Foundation has helped thousands access educational opportunities they might otherwise have been unable to afford by connecting them with the generosity of others,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “This year we are honored to help hundreds more improve their futures, and the futures of their families, through the transformation offered by an education.”

Scholarship recipients from Wilson County included:

• Kezney Batey from Watertown High School was awarded the Watertown High School scholarship to attend Cumberland University.

• Alexis Bazydola from Lebanon High School was awarded the Lebanon High School alumni scholarship to attend the University of Connecticut.

• Kayla Beal from Lebanon High School was awarded the Lebanon High School alumni scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

• Alyssa Bond from Watertown High School was awarded the Watertown High School scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

• Rebekah Burns from Lebanon High School was awarded the Lebanon High School alumni scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

• David Chamberlain from Wilson Central High School was awarded the Robert Churchwell Sr. scholarship to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

• Jessica Dean from Wilson Central High School was awarded the Jimmy Edwards scholarship to attend Freed-Hardeman University.

• Caitlin Glover from Lebanon High School was awarded the Lebanon High School alumni scholarship to attend Freed-Haldeman University.

• Katelynn Hayzlett from Wilson Central High School was awarded the Tennessee Trucking Foundation scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Cali Lee from Mt. Juliet High School was awarded the Turner family scholarship to attend Nashville State Community College.

• Macy Lee from Lebanon High School was awarded the Lebanon High School alumni scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.

• Tristan Lee from Mt. Juliet High School was awarded the Turner family scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.

• Brenna Luttrell from Watertown High School was awarded the Watertown High School scholarship to attend Cumberland University.

• Bailey Meacham was awarded the Regina Higdon scholarship to attend St. Cecilia Academy.

• Danielle Meacham was awarded the Regina Higdon scholarship to attend St. Cecilia Academy.

• Ashley Miller from Watertown High School was awarded the Watertown High School scholarship to attend Cumberland University.

• LeAnna Tanner from Lebanon High School was awarded the Lebanon High School alumni scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

• Lauren Walker from Lebanon High School was awarded the Lebanon High School alumni scholarship to attend Western Kentucky University.

The Community Foundation scholarships, established by individuals, companies and civic groups, will assist students with tuition and other school-related expenses. Each year, the Community Foundation scholarship committee reviews applications on behalf of donors who entrust the Foundation with administering the annual awards.

The scholarship committee carefully considers applicants’ academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, work experience, community involvement and personal recommendations.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.