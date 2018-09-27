Junie B. Jones to arrive at Vol State stage in October

Thus begins another episode in the famous kindergartner’s life. The story comes to the stage at Volunteer State Community College in the production of “Junie B. Jones, I am not a Crook.”

It will be a night of fun for children and parents presented by the Vol State Theater Department. Junie B. is the creation of New York Times bestselling author Barbara Park. The chapter book series is known for humor and insight.

The stage show will be Oct. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is $5 at the door and free for students, faculty and staff with Vol State identification. All proceeds will go to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3201.

Volunteer State Community College has more than 100 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing education and workforce development extend the college mission to the entire community. For more information, visit volstate.edu.