Vol State Fiesta to feature Aztec dance

The annual celebration of Latino culture will include a soccer goal-kicking contest, with several age categories from kids to adult. The fiesta will be a free event that will feature food, music and fun.

“We enjoy bringing Latino dance groups and live music to Sumner County,” said Eric Melcher with Vol State. “The fiesta is a nice day for families to visit the campus and enjoy a celebration. The Latino community is important to Vol State, we have hundreds of Latino students taking classes here.”

The Nashville bands El Recreo and Cactus Fire will perform at the fiesta. El Recreo plays Latin rock. Cactus Fire specializes in Tex-Mex, conjunto, rancheras, cumbias, polkas and boleros. A food cook-off contest will feature foods from many different Latino nations. After judging at 11 a.m., the public will be welcome to sample. There will also be a free lunch and drinks starting at noon. The family event, held outside on the campus grounds, will include art activities, face painting and games for children.

The Fall Fiesta at Vol State will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will happen, rain or shine, on the campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. The rain location is the Pickel Field House. The Fall Fiesta is free and open to everyone. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and chairs and spend the day. For more information in English or Spanish, call 615-230-4846.

