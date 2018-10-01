School calendars explained in public information session

Wilson said the state requires an annual school calendar of no less than 200 days with 180 days for classroom and instruction and 10 days for vacation with pay for the 200-day term. Five days must used for teachers’ professional development, one day for parent-teacher conferences and four days to be designated by the local board of education for administrative days upon the recommendation of the director of schools.

School is not permitted to start before Aug. 1 for instructional days with the exception of year-round calendars or alternative calendars.

School days must meet a minimum of six and a half hours, with additional time as “stockpiled” with no more than 13 days stockpiled, commonly referred to as snow days.

The stockpiled days can be used for inclement weather, natural disasters, serious outbreaks of illness or dangerous conditions that render a school unsafe.

They may also be used for professional development for teachers, but those must be scheduled in advance.

Wilson also pointed out the stockpiled days can’t be used prior to students’ first day of school, on the last day of school or after the last day of school.

Wilson said because Wilson County high schools are scheduled on a four-by-four block, which means students take four classes each semester, they must balance the number of instructional days each semester with a goal of 90 instructional days per semester.

It means each semester has four-and-a-half months of instruction with 90-minute class periods, as opposed to shorter one-hour class periods. That means one instructional day in high school is equivalent to two instructional days in schools that don’t have the four-by-four block system, which results in the chance for students to earn eight credits per year.

The observed holidays for Wilson County Schools are Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Labor Day and three days for Thanksgiving. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are all in a two-week vacation block. Fall break is taken at the end of the first nine weeks, and spring break is at the end of the third nine weeks.

The grading periods are broken into four quarters, and each quarter adds up to 45 days or nine weeks.

Wilson said there were concerns from parents in the past about why Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District have fall and spring breaks at different times, but he stressed Wilson County Schools is under more constraints as a district, especially with inclusion of high schools, and while they have invited LSSD to acclimate to their schedule in the past, the offer was not taken.

Wilson presented a slide that showed the results of a fall 2017 calendar survey that had 8,158 people who participated, 77 percent of whom were parents.

A total of 4,224 respondents or 52 percent said they preferred a two-week fall break, while 3,156 or 39 percent said they preferred a one-week fall break and a one-week Thanksgiving break. A total of 778 respondents or 9 percent said they preferred starting after Labor Day and a one-week Thanksgiving break with no break in October.

Wilson clarified the calendar approval process, where he said first, the local school district must adopt a calendar that meets state requirements before it’s submitted to the Tennessee Department of Education for approval each spring. School districts are then notified of the approval status by the TDOE, and changes are made, if needed.