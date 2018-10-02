Titans’ star visits Watertown, brings friends and $10K gift

The event featured Titans’ placekicker Ryan Succop, along with Titans’ cheerleaders, to promote healthy lifestyles, which included an emphasis on a balanced diet that includes meats, vegetables and especially milk and dairy – and at least 60 minutes of exercise every day.

The money will be split between three schools, with $5,000 to Watertown Middle School, $2,500 to Mt. Juliet Middle School and $2,500 to West Wilson Middle School.

Watertown Middle School Principal Kayla Price said the money was an exciting opportunity that will allow school officials to make sure its students are healthy and active throughout the school year.

“We have decided to promote our breakfast program by adding an additional mobile cart for breakfast so that our students will actually have a second-chance-breakfast option after our first-period class,” Price said. “We already have that currently in our cafeteria, but we’re going to set up a mobile station on the other side of the campus so that we can meet the needs of our students that way.

“For our school, this is a huge amount of money, and we are honored and humbled to receive the money that will actually go a long way in a school our size to help promote nutrition and hopefully guarantee that every one of our students has access to a good, nutritious breakfast. Research shows that students need that first morning meal for them to succeed throughout the day, and the other part of the grant is to promote physical activity, so we have plans to maybe update some of our athletic fields and buy some equipment in our physical education department.”

Melody Turner, Wilson County Schools nutrition director, said Watertown’s second-breakfast initiative is a vital program in a community that has a higher amount of lower-income families. She said out of about 300 students in the school, they feed about 150 of them during the second-breakfast program, a number that may increase as the mobile cart is implemented.

Succop said he was excited to share some inspiration and healthy living tips to students who had no idea he was coming to the assembly.

“This is something that’s kind of a natural fit for me,” Succop said, “with Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Dairy Alliance, we’re encouraging kids to live an active and healthy lifestyle, for them to get the proper nutrition that they need, a lot of that coming from dairy products and encouraging kids to exercise at least 60 minutes a day. It all plays together, living a healthy productive life and encouraging kids to do that in our country today.”

Succop, joined by Watertown students and Titans’ mascot T-Rac, took part in trivia and games to promote healthy living and took a moment to encourage students to pursue their dreams with hard work and dedication.

Students filled the bleachers in the gym where they were surprised and overjoyed to see one of their heroes in the flesh.

Wilson County Board of Education member Larry Tomlinson said Tuesday was a great day for Wilson County schools and especially for the students at Watertown Middle School.

“I’m very appreciative to the Titans for giving back to our community,” Tomlinson said. “It was a good day and an exciting day for the Watertown Middle School students. It’s not every day that you get to spend the day with an NFL star and especially somebody the caliber of Ryan Succop. I like what he had to say and how he interacted with the kids.

“The thing that I took away from it most is when Ryan was talking about everything that they have to do as professional athletes – the time that they spend in the classroom studying film, studying their playbook and how they take it onto the field on game day. I think he made a good parallel there with kids and them doing their homework and bringing it back to school and seeing what they can accomplish by doing their work and the rewards that they get by being good students and making good grades.”