Lebanon High School finalizes homecoming parade plans

The parade will start at 8 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. It will take a left on Castle Heights Avenue, a left on West Main Street, a left on South Hartmann Drive, a right on Blue Devil Boulevard and end at the school, where students will take part in a pep rally.

The parade lineup will include a Lebanon fire truck, police cars, the Lebanon JROTC, band, court cars, which will include freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, club floats for the Future Farmers of America, Health Occupations Students of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and SkillsUSA criminal justice students, class floats, various sports floats and more.

Lebanon will take on Coffee County on Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Danny Watkins Stadium.