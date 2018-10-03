Wilson Central High School homecoming court

Wilson Central High School will celebrate homecoming Friday as the Wildcats will play LaVergne. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The presentation of the homecoming court will begin at 6:40 p.m. The Wilson Central homecoming court includes (seated, from left) senior attendant Taylor Powers, queen Francesca Rodriguez, football sweetheart Alexia Padilla, senior attendant Caylin Maguire, (standing, from left) freshman attendant Makenzie Daniel, sophomore attendant Ellen Ewing, junior attendant Sydney McClure, junior attendant Eden Tucker, sophomore attendant Charlena Biney and freshman attendant Mary Armstrong.