Overall enrollment in community colleges increases 1.3 percent

The board governs the 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology comprising the College System of Tennessee. Enrollment numbers for the technical colleges, which operate on a different academic calendar, will be compiled and reported later in the fall.

The overall enrollment numbers reflect the third consecutive year of increase since enrollment started to decline after the recession. Enrollment peaked during the recession as more people were either out of work or sought to improve their skills to hold their jobs.

Significantly, adult enrollment – in this context, students at least 25 years old – in the community colleges increased by 17.4 percent compared to fall 2017. A total of 24,592 adults are enrolled for classes at the 13 community colleges, compared to 20,950 last fall. It represents the first increase in adult enrollment since the recession, when thousands more adults were enrolled

The adult enrollment increase is primarily attributed to the newly expanded Tennessee Reconnect program, which went into effect this fall, providing tuition-free community college for independent adults who do not have any college degree or technical college diploma or certificate.

According to the preliminary figures presented to the Board’s Committee on Academic Policies, Programs and Student Success, there are 14,692 adults enrolled as Reconnect students in the community colleges. The majority of the students already attended prior to fall and signed up for the program for the current semester when it became available.

The Reconnect and adult enrollment numbers are different because Reconnect eligibility has no age requirement but does require students to be of “independent” status, as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The adult enrollment numbers are students 25 and older.

The Reconnect enrollment numbers are “surprisingly high,” said college system executive vice chancellor Russ Deaton. More than 28,000 Reconnect applications were filed but Deaton said few expected the large number of actual enrollees during the first semester. He said the community colleges would reach out to applicants who did not enroll and encourage them to enroll later.

The Tennessee Board of Regents also approved a 25-percent increase in the Drive to 55 targets at its 13 community colleges, which increased the number of degree recipients needed to meet the targets to 134,055 by 2025.

The new targets represent an increase of 26,667 community college graduates, from the 107,388 graduates who would have been needed during that same time period under the previous targets set in 2015.

The Drive to 55 was proposed by Gov. Bill Haslam in 2013 as a policy initiative to ensure that at least 55 percent of working-age Tennesseans have some level of college degree or other postsecondary credential by the year 2025, to meet the workforce requirements at the time. The targeted numbers of degree recipients needed by each sector of Tennessee’s higher education institutions – including the state’s public colleges and universities – to meet that goal were last revised in 2015 as part the of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s master plan for higher education.

The share of the targets previously established for the College System of Tennessee as a sector was 25.4 percent of the overall number to be produced by all sectors, and the specific share for the community colleges was 15.1 percent. The share allotted to the system’s 27 Tennessee colleges of applied technology is 10.3 percent, which is unchanged by the Board of Regents action.

The college system, governed by the Board of Regents, has consistently exceeded the previous targets set for it, prompting Haslam to engage the system’s staff in discussion this summer about raising the targets. The discussions led to the decision to increase the community colleges’ degree-recipient targets by 25 percent, which raises the college system’s sector share to 28.3 percent and the community colleges specific share to 18 percent.

The board’s approval also set specific targets for each community college and requires system staff to regularly update the board on the status.