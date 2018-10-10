School News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – La Kiesha Armstrong, of Hermitage, received a doctorate in education recently from the University of Alabama.

The university awarded about 1,342 degrees Aug. 4 during summer commencement.

The University of Alabama offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. The university is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Several Wilson County students enroll at Belmont University

NASHVILLE – Belmont University kicked off classes for its fall 2018 semester earlier this year with a record-breaking enrollment number as the University welcomed 8,318 students to campus, nearly triple the enrollment in 2000 and a 65-percent increase in the last decade alone.

It marked Belmont’s 18th consecutive year of record enrollment.

Newly enrolled Wilson County students included Emily Adams, of Old Hickory; Lillian Adamson, of Old Hickory; Amanda Agee, of Hermitage; Damian Anter, of Mt. Juliet; Marissa Avnaim, of Mt. Juliet; Chloe Bellgardt, of Old Hickory; Andrea Bingham, of Hermitage; Eliana Blash, of Hermitage; Mark Boyles, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Brown, of Mt. Juliet; Stephanie Burnette, of Old Hickory; Kailey Burton, of Old Hickory; Nicholas Covey, of Mt. Juliet; Taylor Cuneo, of Lascassas; Robert Earheart, of Mt. Juliet; Caitlyn Ferral, of Lebanon; Travis Gaither, of Lebanon; Courtney Gilley, of Watertown; Megan Gregory, of Mt. Juliet; Talor Hammontree, of Lebanon; Sarah Harman, of Mt. Juliet; Lauren Harmon, of Old Hickory; Kayla Herrera, of Old Hickory; Caroline Horne, of Lebanon; Aaron Hubbell, of Mt. Juliet; Brandon Kraus, of Old Hickory; Jared Landers, of Lebanon; Robert Lingerfelt, of Watertown; Cassady Lutz, of Old Hickory; Aadarsh Mahendran, of Hermitage; Matthew McGowin, of Mt. Juliet; Ella Miller, of Hermitage; Gabrielle Mitchell, of Old Hickory; Micheline Murre, of Mt. Juliet; Madeline Myers, of Hermitage; Simbiat Oyewoga, of Hermitage; Elizabeth Pisarczyk, of Hermitage; Spencer Pomeroy, of Hermitage; Rachel Pustejovsky, of Mt. Juliet; Jamie Schultz, of Mt. Juliet; Savannah Selby, of Lebanon; Issa Shaltaf, of Mt. Juliet; Riquera Smith, of Mt. Juliet; Mercedes Smith, of Old Hickory; Katherine Stevens, of Hermitage; Cody Tishaw, of Old Hickory; Holland Turner, of Mt. Juliet; Inyene Ukpong, of Mt. Juliet; Andrew Vera, of Hermitage; Bailey Warmack, of Mt. Juliet; Serenity Williams, of Mt. Juliet; and Caleb Williams, of Old Hickory.

Belmont’s sustained growth was accomplished through traditional, residential education, as the university also marked the opening of its largest residence hall to date in August. As part of its vision 2020 strategic plan, Belmont aims to enroll 8,888 students by the fall 2020 semester, providing more students than ever the opportunity to embrace the Belmont mission to “engage and transform the world.”

“August is always an incredible month at Belmont, as each year our upperclassmen create a Move In weekend experience like no other, cheering their new peers as they and their families first arrive to campus for the fall semester,” said Belmont president Bob Fisher. “I cheer along with them as we are honored that more and more students choose Belmont for their education, and that the quality of each incoming class continues to rise, this year seeing an average ACT composite score of 27. Our students are selecting Belmont because they want to be challenged by rigorous academics, taught by dedicated faculty and transformed by an education that will empower them to make a difference in their communities. And for the 74 percent coming from outside of Tennessee, they want to live in Nashville.”

Applications for freshman admissions for fall 2018 saw a significant increase of 5.3 percent and resulted in an accomplished incoming freshman class of 1,634 students, the largest in university history. Belmont also continues to be among the top destinations for transfer students as 494 transfers, also a record, joined the campus this fall. The university’s graduate schools, which offer more than 25 master’s degrees and five doctoral programs, attracted 658 new students for 2018-19 new academic year.

This year’s incoming freshman class hails from 48 states and nine countries, with 74 percent of the class originating from outside of Tennessee. As a group, Belmont’s Class of 2022 scored an average of 27 on the ACT and held an average high school grade-point average of 3.7. The new students made their presence known throughout Nashville during orientation as more than 2,100 freshmen and transfers participated in the annual SERVE event, which allows students to engage in community service at nonprofit sites around the city.

Belmont’s student body currently consists of 6,730 undergraduate students and 1,588 pursuing graduate and professional paths.

“Each new admission cycle brings promise for continuing enrollment growth at Belmont. And fall 2018 was no exception,” said associate provost and dean of enrollment David Mee. “Belmont continues to attract talented, thoughtful and civically-engaged students from every state and all corners of the globe. Growth at Belmont, first and foremost, represents the potential the University has to impact society through the great contributions our alumni make each and every day.”

For more information, visit belmont.edu.