Springdale Elementary School holds Junior Beta Club induction

Each student is asked to take a pledge where they declare to uphold the standards of the national club to be honest and truthful, maintain a creditable scholastic record, be of service to teachers and fellowmen, conduct themselves in an ethical and moral manner and reflect credit upon their school and community.

The students will work this year as some compete at the end of September month in Bowling Green, Kentucky at the leadership summit, and then all will compete in academics and various arts at the state level in November. They will also work on service projects throughout this year within their school and community. Teacher sponsors are Lisa Redditt and Kimber Bagwell.