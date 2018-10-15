Wilson County Schools calls special board meeting

A work session will be held at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be to appoint the board’s collaboration team and act on board policies regarding a grading system and class rankings.

The issues were initially discussed at the board’s last meeting Oct. 1, where Deputy Director of Academics Monty Wilson said students may not be eligible for HOPE scholarships if new requirements set forth by the Tennessee Department of Education were violated.

Class rankings were also discussed at the Oct. 1 meeting in which ways for students to achieve higher grade-point averages were looked at, along with a discussion to eliminate valedictorian and salutatorian status within the high schools.

Due to the unusual urgency of the policies, the board will be asked to wave first- and second-reading requirements of the policies and, upon the board’s approval, the policies would take effect immediately.

The Oct. 23 meeting will be at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.