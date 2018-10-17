logo

Wilson Central dance team, assistant principal to appear on Ellen

Staff Reports • Today at 11:30 AM

The Wilson Central High School dance team and the school’s assistant principal Ranesa Shipman will appear on Ellen, the daytime talk show with host Ellen DeGeneres, on Wednesday at 3 p.m. 

Shipman and the dance team caught DeGeneres’ attention after they danced together during a choreographed performance to Ciara’s “Level Up” at a pep rally. After the YouTube performance went viral, DeGeneres sent her production crew to the high school Tuesday to tape the segment. 

The Wilson Central segment on Ellen also features the dance team and Shipman’s recreation of the performance, along with a couple of big check presentations from Shutterfly. 

The show will air locally at 3 p.m. on NewsChannel 5. 

