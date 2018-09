Flatt is the daughter of Robert and Jennifer Flatt, of Lebanon. She is a 2014 graduate of Lebanon High School and employed at First Freedom Bank.

Oakley is the son of Craig and Vickie Oakley, of Watertown. He is a 2012 graduate of Watertown High School and employed at Nissan.

The wedding will be Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. at Wild Turkey Ranch.