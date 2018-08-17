Marks to be named Mike Baker Friend and Supporter of the Fair

The annual award recognizes business professionals in Wilson County who have gone above and beyond in their support of the annual fair and service to the community. The award is given in memory of Mike Baker, longtime chairman of the fair’s Great Giveaway Committee.

Marks is a lifelong resident of Wilson County. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1979. He married Cindy Rowland that same year, and the couple has two children, Josh and Amber. Marks has been a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon for more than 37 years. He served in management positions at Lux Clock, Hartmann Luggage and Lee Al Co. in Lebanon the early part of his career. From 1992 to 2006, he worked for his father-in-law, Donald Rowland in the John Deere business, when he began his career with Tri-Green Equipment in Mt. Juliet and served as sales manager.

TriGreen Equipment provides customers more than quality equipment. With 21 locations throughout Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi and a team of more than 400 employees, they strive to provide customers with a positive experience. It offers an extensive selection of John Deere equipment, plus Honda power equipment, Stihl power tools, support, parts and more.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the John Deere tractor. While the John Deere Co. was founded in 1837 as a manufacturer of agricultural tools like shovels and pitchforks, its business grew to include plows, planters and cultivators before it pivoted to the tractor business in 1918.

When asked about John Deere, Marks said, “Reliability – customers need a tractor they can trust to get the job done. One hundred years of John Deere speaks for itself.”

TriGreen Equipment has always been a major supporter of the Wilson County Fair. The organization provides Gators for the events, including the Great Giveaway, tractors for the trolleys and arena events, a farm equipment display near Fiddlers Grove, as well as financial support.

Rowland received the Mike Baker Award at the Wilson County Fair in 2009 because of the support Rowland Implement provided to the fair. The tradition of support currently continues under the leadership of Marks at TriGreen Equipment in Mt. Juliet.