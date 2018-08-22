Tuesday night at the fair: Great Giveaway, concerts, pageants

The Great Giveaway drew a huge crowd at the Motorsports Arena, with people turning in raffle tickets by the dozens. Some people carried fistfuls of tickets, and others emptied gallon-sized Ziplock bags into the hopper.

Laura Whittington, a substitute teacher and mother, described herself as “excited and shocked” at the announcement that she won the Great Giveaway.

Whittington chose a 2018 Chevy Equinox, provided by Wilson County Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and said the car will be a needed upgrade to her family.

“We had been looking for an SUV. It gives [my daughter] a whole lot more space than the vehicle we have right now.

“I thought, ‘there’s so many people – there’s no way we will win,” Whittington said, as she tried to contain her disbelief and excitement, having never won anything this big.

Other events included a packed concert that featured Buddy Jewell and Confederate Railroad, the Doll Parade division I pageant, that featured children 2 to 3 years old and the Sea Lion Splash.

Light rain later in the evening didn’t deter people from the rides or games, making for another successful night at the Wilson County Fair.