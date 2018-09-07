Barn tours to be provided at Tennessee State Fair

Tennessee FFA members and agricultural education students will hold the barn tours and be able to share facts about the exhibits present, as well as their own experiences in agriculture and the FFA.

Free barn tours will begin in front of Wilson Hall and will allow fairgoers to experience the honey and beekeeping, pumpkin, watermelon, poultry, rabbit, beef, dairy, goat, sheep and swine exhibits.

The Eagleville FFA, Greenbrier FFA, McGavock FFA, Blackman FFA, Smyrna FFA, Springfield FFA, Riverdale FFA, Station Camp FFA and McEwen FFA will lead barn tours this year. State fair barn tours are an opportunity for all ages to learn about agriculture and see the state fair beyond the midway. Be on the lookout for FFA members in mint green T-shirts who will be able to share the Tennessee State Fair.

The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of more than 14,000 FFA members in 228 chapters across Tennessee. The Tennessee FFA Foundation is a charitable nonprofit organization. Its mission is to promote the best interests of students and those involved in agricultural education and FFA in Tennessee to enhance opportunities that will enable every FFA member to reach their maximum potential as productive citizens. To learn more about FFA, visit tnffa.org.