Fairview Church to hold fourth-annual Missions Market

The Fairview Missions Market will feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists, craftsmen and farmers who will sell handmade crafts, goods and locally grown produce. The two-day event will take place Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. and Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Last year’s Missions Market drew more than 1,000 attendees and raised more than $6,000 for missions. The funds were used to support several ministries such as the local backpack ministry, Operation Christmas Child, a medical mission trip to Guatemala and a mission trip to Israel. This year, the Missions Market hopes to exceed past fund amounts raised to benefit Fairview Church’s mission teams who will serve in central Asia and Central America.

Some of the vendors will include Barbara’s Homemade Baskets, Dixie Chillers, Empower Me, the Faith Store, Gnashgirl, Grace’s Dining Hot Chicken and Fish, Love and Laundry, LulaRoe, My Sister and I, Oh Crumbs Bakery, Psalmbird Coffee, Ralston Farm, Sunshine and Sweet Tea, Turtle Dove Pottery and more.

For more information about the Missions Market, or to reserve a vendor booth, contact Lacie Aldret at 615-785-5004 or visit it on Facebook at facebook.com/fairviewmissionsmarket.

Fairview Church is a gospel-centered people who grow in community and serve on mission together at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.