Gary Wilson: Holiness isn’t legalism

As we continue to discover what that means, it is clear that God wants us and commands us to be like Him in His holiness. That may seem impossible, but if He commands it, He will also make a way. However, another misunderstanding finds some people skeptical of the term “holiness.”

Misconception No. 2 is “holiness” is nothing more than legalism, holding on to the keeping of the law in the Old Testament rather than accepting the gift of grace for salvation. This is not true. According to the Beacon Dictionary of Theology, “legalism” is “a dependence on law-keeping as the means of salvation and/or an excessive bondage to the letter of the law which misses the intent and which fails to be motivated by love.” Why would such thoughts exist?

Sadly, holiness teaching has often been falsely taught as legalism. This is not a new problem. The early church struggled with this as converted Jews tried to impose their customs, traditions and regulations of the law on the new Gentile believers as a condition of their salvation. Peter rebuked them sternly saying, “Why do you compel Gentiles to live as Jews…knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law but by faith in Jesus Christ…that we might be justified by faith in Christ and not by the works of the law; for by the works of the law no flesh shall be justified,” Galatians 2:14-16. But wisdom would not dismiss the biblical truth of holiness because false teachers have misrepresented it – would not “throw out the baby with the bathwater.” Holiness is still biblical, but not as legalism.

Mankind has a tendency to operate in extremes when reacting to false teaching. In an attempt to counter the false teaching of legalism, some might be tempted to live more in the realm of lawlessness to make a point. However, God’s Word teaches a divine balance here. We are not justified by the law. But Jesus also said He would say to those who would not enter the kingdom of heaven, “Depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness,” Matthew 7:23. So while it is wrong to abuse the holiness of God with the extreme of legalism, it is also wrong to abuse the grace of God with lawlessness.

Furthermore, this biblical balance is not to be confused with compromise. The answer is not found in taking anything from two false teachings.

So then, if holiness is not legalism or lawlessness, or a compromise between the two, what is holiness? Instead of simply following or ignoring an outward “code of conduct,” the Bible teaches that it is a matter of the heart. Salvation and the holiness to which we are called, involves a transformation of the heart.

Ezekiel prophesied to the house of Israel, “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will take the heart of stone out of your flesh and give you a heart of flesh. I will put My spirit within you and cause you to walk in My statutes, and you will keep My judgments and do them,” Ezekiel 36:26-27. God spoke through Jeremiah saying, “I will put My law in their minds, and write it on their hearts…” Jeremiah 31:33. The apostle Paul wrote young Timothy, “Now the purpose of the commandment is love from a pure heart…” 1 Timothy 1:5. God’s call to “be holy” is a life that flows from a changed heart rather than a list of do’s and don’ts.

