Songwriters ready for another ‘Round’ at Faith Lutheran Church

There will be a 20-minute intermission that will allow for the audience to meet and talk with the songwriters. The public is welcome to attend, and donations will be accepted to benefit the work done by Wilson Habitat for Humanity. Free refreshments will be served.

Featured songwriters will be Barbara Santoro, Ingrid Graudins and Whit Hill.

Santoro is a pianist, singer, poet, songwriter and closet comedian. She has both teaching and coaching experience at Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music and at Belmont University. She is married to drummer Vince Cantoro and has toured and recorded with country artists Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash and Carlene Carter.

Graudins is a classical pianist, singer and songwriter with a solo album, Brave Again, and a quartet CD, “A Catie Curtis Christmas.” She has performed multiple years at the White House during the Christmas holidays with Curtis, Elana Arian and John Jennings. Early in her career, Graudins sang, covered keyboards, played percussion and toured with Boston-based songwriter Jonathan Brooke.

Hill grew up in New York City, where she was a child actor. After a long career as a dancer and choreographer, she began writing songs. The avid actor and dancer turned songwriter won the 2012 Kerrville New Folk Competition and music credits during the HBO series, True Blood.

Faith Lutheran Church sponsors Songwriters in the Round four times a year to allow creativity, fellowship and outreach in the community.