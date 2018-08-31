Gary Wilson: The joy of holiness

Misconception No. 5: The holiness message is basically a “no” message – a long list of things you cannot do as a Christian. It leaves you with few friends and little fun if any.

In seeking to dismantle this misconception, I would not want to be guilty of watering down the message we have learned in these weeks together. God does command us to be like Him in His holiness. It is a matter of the heart and God’s call to “be holy” is a life that flows from a changed heart. We are called to turn from our sinful actions and commit our sinful nature to God’s divine transformation. Holiness is Jesus abiding in me and I in Him. He changes me and continues to do so.

Is the Bible message of holiness a big no? I suppose a child could complain that life is one big no and it is not worth being part of a family. After all, the child could ask, “Why can I not touch the spiraling glow-stick on the stove or go play in the street or keep that rattlesnake as a pet?” Any parent or guardian knows that sometimes the answer is no to make room for the greater yes.

When the Corinthian church was discouraged that Paul did not come to them, he wrote, “But as God is faithful, our word to you was not yes and no. For the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who was preached among you by us…was not yes and no, but in Him was yes. For all the promises of God in Him are yes, and in Him amen, to the glory of God through us,” 2 Corinthians 1:18-20. So for the unbeliever questioning the salvation message as a whole or the Christian questioning the holiness message, the truth of God’s Word in Christ is always for the greater yes. The Bible message is good news.

It is good news because the invitation is to everyone so that “whoever believes in Jesus should not perish but have everlasting life,” John 3:16. It is good news because the Judge of all the universe came to take our punishment and have a personal relationship with us. As we have learned, holiness, or the transforming work of God within, frees us from having to give in to peer pressure, from bondage to our own evil desires and from bondage to the law as our only hope of salvation.

But it was not just for freedom that Paul rejoiced. He was glad to be able to testify, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Philippians 4:13.

Any Christian truly living in the grace of God finds hope. There is hope for a new beginning, hope for growth in Christ, hope for the abiding Holy Spirit of God and all the fruit of that Spirit, Galatians 5:22-23, hope for victory in the midst of trials and temptations and hope for the abundant life now and eternal life in heaven. Jesus told the disciples that the reason He taught them as He did was so His “joy might remain in them and that their joy may be full,” John 15:11.

However, some may argue that according to Paul’s teaching, we are never really free. He wrote, “And having been set free from sin, you became slaves of righteousness,” Romans 6:18. Is he not simply describing a change from one master to another? Is that really freedom?

Consider this. Years ago, when I shared the news that I was getting married, a friend of mine jokingly asked, “So you are taking up the ‘old ball and chain?’” I thought for a moment taking in what he had said. Then I smiled and said, “Yes, I sure am.” We may be free from sin, but to be bound to Jesus makes all the difference in the world. That is why Paul continued, “For when you were slaves of sin, you were free in regard to righteousness. What fruit did you have then in the things of which you are now ashamed? For the end of those things is death. But now having been set free from sin, and having become slaves of God, you have your fruit to holiness, and the end, everlasting life.

For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord,” Romans 6:20-23. So then God’s call to be saved and to be holy is a glorious invitation; the gospel message shouts an enthusiastic yes.

Gary Wilson is pastor of Lebanon First Church of the Nazarene. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.