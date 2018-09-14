Youth to rally for community at Generation Changers Church

The joint campus event will include worship, preaching and giveaways, as well as a party before and after the service.

Student pastors Travis and Taylor Watkins created the event to bring the Donelson and Lebanon campuses of Generation Changers Church together, and they also hope it will be a way to create some community and connection among Wilson County youth.

“We wanted to unite the two campus’ youth groups, but we thought why stop there. If we really are all about changing the generation with the love and message of Jesus then why not invite everyone? If we are able to go beyond churches and denominational bounds and truly unite the youth of this generation, we needed to do more than just join our two campuses,” Travis Watkins said.

The church plans to hold the event monthly. The first United Night is themed “Kickoff Party,” and Watkins said he encouraged everyone to “wear their freshest kicks,” or favorite pair of shoes. The first 35 people in the door will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift card and new pair of shoes. After the message, a game of kickball in the field will close out the night.

“We want students to have an encounter with Christ, but also create an environment where they can create friendship with people at school and in their community. That way, when they are walking the halls of school, they may see someone that they got to worship with at united they feel like that have something in common,” Travis Watkins said.

United Night will be Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon campus of Generation Changers Church at 533 Wildcat Way in Lebanon. Doors will open at 5 p.m. United Night will be held once a month.

For more information about the event, contact [email protected] or call the church at 615-883-6506.