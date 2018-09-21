Pody named honorary chair of fall food drive to benefit Joseph’s Storehouse

Pody, who represents Tennessee’s 17th District that includes Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties, is a longtime supporter of the organization.

Evans also invited anyone in need of food, beverages and paper goods to attend the giveaway Sept. 27 for those who are disabled and have a doctor’s note and Sept. 29 for the general public. The hours are from 8:30-11:30 a.m. both days.

First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill, rent receipt or lease; photo identification such as a driver’s license or picture identification; and proof of government assistance such as SNAP, SSI, AFDC, LIHEAP, or public housing or household income to qualify.

Those who would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or call Nancy Terwilliger at the ministry’s office at 615-453-5777 at least one week in advance to participate. Additional volunteers are also needed to help with the Thursday morning food giveaways, which are held for the elderly and disabled, each Thursday prior to the last Saturday of each month.

Joseph’s Storehouse is a nonprofit organization. Financial donations for this year’s food drive are tax-deductible and can be mailed to 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090 or made online at loaejosephsstorehouse.org. Canned goods, dried beans, pasta and other non-perishables are also welcome and can be brought Monday through Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. to the ministry’s office.