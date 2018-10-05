Local 5K to raise funds for Wilson County couple

The fun Run will begin at 9 a.m., and the 5K will start at 9:30 a.m.

Proceeds raised from the One:Twenty-Seven event will be given in support of families in terms of adoption, specifically, Scott and Emily Walters, of Lebanon. The Walters have three children and want to open their home to a child with Down syndrome. Adoption expenses can be more than $30,000 and include agency, placement and legal fees. The One:Twenty-Seven 5K and Fun Run’s goal is to assist them monetarily with their adoption efforts. Proceeds raised will go toward fully funding the Walters’ adoption. Any remaining funds will be used to assist future men, women and families who are called to orphan care efforts.

“The family and friends of Scott and Emily Walters want to encourage everyone in the community to attend our upcoming 5K in an effort to help raise funds for other families facing the overwhelming burden of adoption and foster care expenses,” said event chair Jessica Robinson. “Proceeds from the One:Twenty-Seven 5K will assist with adoption and foster care expenses.”

Individuals may register to participate in the One:Twenty-Seven race at collegehills.org/127. Registration fee is $35 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run, children and students. Individuals who pre-register by Oct. 14 will receive an official commemorative race shirt. Registered runners can pick up their race bib and packet information, beginning at 7:30 a.m., on the morning of the race.

For more information, visit collegehills.org/127 or call 615-268-2465.