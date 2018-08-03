Wilson County Audit Committee meets to discuss fiscal year’s end

Wilson County finance director Aaron Maynard ran down the details of the closing of the books for the committee and gave them a better understanding of the processes to prepare for the annual audit by the state. Maynard said everything was good and on track.

“I am comfortable and confident that we have done everything that we should do to close our books and avoid having a material audit adjustment,” Maynard said.

The books were closed July 31, later than the usual middle of July.

The committee also nominated Chad Bernard as chairman and Jerry Taylor as vice chairman, which both passed unanimously